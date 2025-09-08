Alice High School student detained after making serious threat against campus

ALICE, Tx — A student at Alice High School was detained Monday afternoon after making a serious threat against students and staff, prompting an immediate response from school officials and local law enforcement.

Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia confirmed that authorities received notification of the threat at 12:10 p.m. Monday. The threat triggered the District's Safety Alert Management System, immediately notifying campus officials and the Alice Police Department.

According to Dr. Anysia Trevino, Superintendent of Alice Independent School District, the investigation began after a manifesto created by the student was discovered online. School officials acted swiftly upon receiving the online alert through their safety management system.

Trevino assured the community that the school is safe and that no one was harmed.

Chief Garcia reported that the student has been detained and is being questioned. Both school officials and police have confirmed that all students and staff are safe following the incident.

The investigation remains active as police continue to gather information about the threat and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Alice ISD officials praised the effectiveness of their Safety Alert Management System, which prompted a quick response and coordination between school administrators and law enforcement.