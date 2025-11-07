Alice High School students have been preparing for careers in the beauty industry since the 1970s through a comprehensive cosmetology program that allows them to graduate as fully licensed professionals.

The program covers everything from infection control and chemical safety to client relations and professionalism, giving students real-world experience while still in high school.

Alice High School cosmetology program prepares students for debt-free careers

Allie Saenz, who has been in the program for four years, is already a fully licensed cosmetologist despite being six months away from graduation. She has even been offered a salon job but hasn't taken it due to her extracurricular activities.

"I have always been really girly. And I like to watch my mom get her nails done with her nail tech," Saenz said.

The comprehensive nature of the program initially surprised her.

"It's a lot. You kind of don't realize how much it is but it actually is very beneficial," Saenz said.

She appreciates the financial advantage the program provides.

"I feel very blessed because not a lot of people get to have this experience for free. And at Alice High School we get to experience having a whole license free," Saenz said.

Cosmetology instructors report that in the last two years, they've seen students go straight into the workplace after graduation. Some have continued their education at local community colleges to gain additional experience.

Annalee Trevino, another licensed student in the program, discovered her passion for the beauty industry at a young age.

"Since I was little I fell in love with doing nails. So, when I came to high school it was my interest to come into the program," Trevino said.

She values the program's ability to prepare students for immediate employment without debt.

"Right after high school, I can, or even right now, I can go work at a place or I can do businesses at home," Trevino said.

School officials say the program has evolved over recent years to ensure students are career-ready upon graduation, providing them with both technical skills and professional experience in the beauty industry.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

