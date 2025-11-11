Veterans and their families gathered at Veterans Park in Alice Tuesday, Nov. 11, to honor those who served and remember those who continue to serve the country.

The ceremony brought together veterans from every military branch, creating a meaningful tribute to their service and sacrifice.

Alice community honors veterans at special ceremony in Veterans Park

Silvestre Rodriguez, a Marine veteran who enlisted in 1990 and served in Desert Storm and Desert Shield, reflected on the purpose of military service.

"The Armed Forces is to protect our land. To protect the United States, the nation. I know there's always conflicts," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez now helps other veterans at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8621. He finds the ceremonies emotionally moving as he sees fellow veterans, particularly those who are disabled or elderly.

"Seeing everybody, seeing all the veterans. Seeing the disabled veterans. The older gentlemen that are suffering. At this point that where my emotions come because they sacrificed so much," Rodriguez said.

Glenda Cantu Johnston, a volunteer whose father enlisted in the Air Force at 17 and fought in the Korean War, emphasized the importance of recognizing veterans' sacrifices.

"Here in America, we are so grateful because freedom is not free," Johnston said.

She noted that service members don't think of themselves when they enlist, but are simply proud to be Americans.

The ceremony also included future service members like 18-year-old James Michael Wares III, who plans to join the Marines after graduation.

"Really it's more about representing my country and my community and - really just myself. Proud to be among all these amazing men and women that have served before me. And I feel a strong sense of pride," Wares said.

Wares will leave for basic training after his high school graduation.

Veterans at the ceremony say they pay tribute to men and women in uniform as a reminder of what real heroes look like, continuing Alice's tradition of honoring those who serve.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

