Alice city leaders consider a restoration project for the historic Coyote Water Tower

City leaders in Alice are taking a second look at a $1.5 million makeover project for the iconic Coyote Water Tower at Heldt Park.

For decades, the Coyote Water Tower has stood tall as one of the city's most recognizable symbols. Built in the 1920s, the 165-foot structure was once recognized as the tallest of its kind in the world. Now, the landmark needs some tender loving care.

Melissa Escobar and her mother, Imelda Ramirez, are co-owners of Action Sports and Awards. They say anything involving the water tower are their most sought-after products.

"Put some new paint on there. Maybe get that logo going to where it stands out again. Because it’s just been standing for so long that it’s now just all faded," Escobar said.

"The water tower shirt and it’s just a staple. It’s a staple here in Alice," Escobar said.

City leaders say the structure represents Alice history.

"It’s so iconic because it’s our history. Alice is all about history. This one is no longer in use. But it was at one point. And so it’s just really important to kinda look at it and see like ‘okay, this is what Alice stands for,'" Alice Grant Writer Desiree Canchola said.

The city completed an observational report in 2020, but a full engineering report will be required before moving forward.

"We’re also going to do some safety enhancements to it. Along with exterior restoration. And of course continue the maintenance on it, as well," Canchola said.

The project would be funded through hotel-motel occupancy tax dollars at a cost of $1.5 million.

For many in the community, like Alice resident Jose L. Rodriguez, the tower is a piece of living history.

"It’s very important to Alice because it’s a masterpiece - really. I mean construction wise - it was unreal how they did it back in the 20s," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez believes the city is doing a great service to the community by working to restore the iconic tower.

The tower project is still in the early stages with no official start date. In the meantime, leaders say they are focused on making sure this investment benefits the community long-term.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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