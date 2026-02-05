Alice city employee rings victory bell after beating stage 3 breast cancer

The sound of a bell ringing marked a powerful moment of triumph for Glenda Shult, a longtime city employee who has beaten stage 3 breast cancer.

Shult, a familiar face at the Alice Golf Course for years, received her cancer diagnosis in December 2024, a moment that changed her life forever.

"When I first got diagnosed I was scared. I didn't know which way my life was gonna go. Whether I was gonna - honestly - make it or go to heaven. You know - I didn't know," Shult said.

In those early days following her diagnosis, Shult turned to her faith for strength and made a promise to herself.

"I said I was going to beat it and you would be back (to interview me again)," Shult told Neighborhood News Reporter Melissa Trevino. Trevino first met Shult in 2025 when the community was hosting a golf tournament in her honor.

The months that followed brought intensive treatments, including radiation therapy, which took a heavy toll on her body. Despite the challenges, she continued working throughout her treatment.

"I wanted to give up. I was gonna call the treatment off. My husband and my kid said no. The chemo made me very, very tired," Shult said.

Now, cancer-free and taking medication to reduce the risk of recurrence, Shult described the overwhelming joy she felt upon receiving the news.

"It was just like on cloud nine. If I could've turned a cartwheel or flip or something I would've," Shult said.

Celebrating her victory with characteristic humor, Shult exclaimed, "I've got hair!" followed by laughter.

Throughout her journey, Shult credits the unwavering support of her family and the Alice community for helping her persevere.

"My spirits come back. My color's come back. You know - I'm looking like I was before the cancer. Because when you interviewed me - I was bald headed and kinda down," Shult said.

Shult hopes sharing her story will encourage others facing cancer to keep fighting and to lean on the support systems around them.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!