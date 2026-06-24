Alice 4th of July celebration marks 250th anniversary of the United States

Alice is preparing to host a spectacular two-day Independence Day celebration that promises to be bigger and better than ever before. The city's 4th of July Celebration, marking the 250th anniversary of the United States, will take place July 3rd and 4th from 4 PM to 11 PM at 1723 FM 1554.

A Milestone Celebration

This year's festivities hold special significance as Americans nationwide commemorate the nation's 250th birthday. Alice is pulling out all the stops to honor this historic milestone with an event that combines traditional patriotic celebrations with modern entertainment and community spirit.

Two Days of Non-Stop Entertainment

The celebration kicks off on Friday, July 3rd at 4:00 PM with the festival opening, followed by opening ceremonies at 5:00 PM. The evening features a talent show from 5:30-9:00 PM, giving local performers a chance to showcase their skills. Car enthusiasts won't want to miss the 7:00 PM car show announcement, where the People's Choice Winner will be revealed. The night concludes with live music from Los Heartbreakers (9:30-10:30 PM) before closing announcements at 11:00 PM.

Saturday, July 4th, promises even more excitement with the festival reopening at 4:00 PM. The day includes multiple food contests throughout the evening:

4:30 PM: Chicken Turn In

5:30 PM: Ribs Turn In

6:30 PM: Fajita Turn In

7:00 PM: Ultimate Cook Winner Announced

Entertainment continues with The Spinoffs performing at 6:00 PM, followed by a cake walk at 7:15 PM and Christina y Los Latinos taking the stage at 7:30 PM. Food lovers can participate in a watermelon eating contest at 8:30 PM before the headlining act, Whiskey D, performs at 9:00 PM. The grand finale features a firework display at 10:15 PM, followed by closing announcements.

Something for Everyone

The festival offers diverse activities designed to appeal to all ages and interests:

BBQ Contest: Multiple categories showcase the best local barbecue talents

Car Show Contest: Classic and custom vehicles on display with competitive judging

Car Audio Contest: Sound system enthusiasts can compete for top honors

Live Music: Multiple bands and performers across both days

Food Vendors: Various food options beyond the competition categories

Military Flyby: A patriotic aerial tribute

Talent Show: Local performers take center stage

Community Partnership

The event is organized in partnership with the Alice Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) and features support from local businesses and organizations, including the Alice Natatorium & Waterpark, ensuring a well-coordinated community celebration.

Planning Your Visit

Located at 1723 FM 1554 in Alice, TX 78332, the venue offers ample space for the various activities and expected crowds. The 4 PM to 11 PM schedule both days provides plenty of time for families to enjoy multiple activities while accommodating different schedules.

With free admission and family-friendly programming, Alice's 250th Anniversary 4th of July Celebration represents the best of small-town American celebrations. The combination of patriotic ceremonies, competitive events, live entertainment, and community spirit makes this a must-attend event for residents and visitors alike.

As America marks this historic milestone, communities like Alice demonstrate the enduring spirit of Independence Day celebrations that bring neighbors together in celebration of freedom, community, and national pride.

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