A time to reflect on those who paid the ultimate sacrifice

Memorial Day in Alice was hosted by the United Veterans Burial Association.

They met at the Old Collins Cemetery to reflect on the men and women who paid the ultimate price for American freedom.

Memorial Day is more than just a ceremony. It’s about those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. All across America, we honor the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice. The Jim Wells County community took a moment to reflect.

“To honor and remember the men and women of all wars who sacrificed their lives,” Gilbert Trevino, the Post Commander of the United Veterans Burial Association said.

Trevino is a retired Marine who fought in Vietnam.

“I know one of them who sacrificed his life so that I could live, and I will always remember him especially on this day,” he said.

Trevino said the United Veterans Burial Association is obligated to honor those who died fighting for our American rights – their life for our freedoms.

“I know a Marine that saved my life,” he said. “If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't be here.”

Trevino doesn’t know his hero’s name.

Karl Clark, a retired Lieutenant Colonel for the United States Army, said that’s the definition of a hero.

He said those who enlist in the military today - don’t understand the oath they are taking. And yet he says our military is strong.

“This country has a lot of dedication. That doesn't give up on this country because we will fight to the very end with all we got,” Clark said.

Both men remind Americans to remember those who sacrificed especially on Memorial Day.

Commander Trevino said he’ll never forget the Americans who fought by his side for our freedom and never came home.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.