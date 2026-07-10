9 first responders hospitalized after hazmat exposure at Quality Inn in Alice

9 first responders and 1 civilian are hospitalized after being exposed to an unknown substance at the Quality Inn in Alice, Texas.

Alice Police Chief Garcia said officers received a call at 11:38 a.m. about an unresponsive woman in one of the motel rooms. When officers and emergency medical technicians arrived, they began experiencing symptoms while attempting to help her.

"As officers were trying to administer first aid, CPR to the female, the EMT was able to go in. They placed her on a stretcher, they were moving her out when officers started to feel dizzy, lightheaded," Garcia said. "I believe one fell unconscious onto the floor."

Emergency responders who transported victims to Alice Hospital also began experiencing similar symptoms upon arrival at the medical facility.

KRIS 6

Of the 10 people hospitalized, 2 are police officers, and 7 are EMTs and firefighters. The 10th is the woman found unresponsive in the motel room. No deaths have been reported. 2 police officers have since been released from the hospital.

Alice Hospital was placed on lockdown as a precaution, with incoming patients being rerouted to facilities in Corpus Christi and Kingsville.

Multiple agencies are responding to the incident, including the Alice Police Department, Alice Fire Department, Corpus Christi Fire Department, Texas Emergency Management, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and local constables. Alice Fire Chief Thomas is on scene. The Corpus Christi Fire Department is testing the substance.

The exact nature of the hazardous substance remains unknown. Garcia acknowledged fentanyl is a possibility.

"It could be fentanyl, as naturally everyone's gonna assume. It could be other things we don't know, but once we do, we'll be more than glad to give you all the information," Garcia said.

KRIS 6

Specialized teams are working to decontaminate the affected area at the Quality Inn.

Garcia said all hospitalized individuals are currently stable.

"I believe right now everyone is OK, but we're doing everything necessary to ensure, first of all, to find out exactly what happened," Garcia said.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials have promised to keep the public informed as more information becomes available.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!