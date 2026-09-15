Multi-county pursuit ends with arrest near George West

GEORGE WEST, Texas — A pursuit that crossed multiple South Texas counties came to an end near George West Tuesday after police used a tire deflation device to stop the fleeing vehicle.

According to the George West Police Department, the pursuit began in Goliad County and continued through Bee County and the City of Beeville before entering Live Oak County.

Law enforcement agencies from Goliad, Bee and Live Oak counties were involved in the response, along with the George West Police Department.

As the vehicle approached the George West city limits, the department said one of its officers deployed a tire deflation device near Interstate 37. Police said the device disabled the vehicle’s tires and helped slow it down.

The vehicle then entered the Flying J parking lot, where the pursuit came to an end and the person was taken into custody without further incident.

Authorities have not released information about what prompted the pursuit or the identity of the person taken into custody.

