GEORGE WEST, Texas — Carnival rides, bounce houses, games, a petting zoo and snow cones filled the day at George West's Extra Special Field Day, an annual event bringing special needs students from across the Coastal Bend together for a day of fun.

For student lead Lena Kate Bowen, the smiles are what matter most.

"It's just really like heartwarming knowing that I can put on an event for so many people, and I mean everywhere I've looked, people are laughing and smiling, and that's what matters because they may not get the same opportunities as some of our average students, so we just wanna make sure that they have an extra special day," Bowen said.

The event has grown significantly since its start 11 years ago, when just 80 students from 6 school districts took part. This year, nearly 500 students from 16 districts participated.

Faculty advisor Viola Salinas has watched that growth firsthand.

"It's a heartfelt event and... it's a big part of my heart, and it's a piece of my heart... when you see the outcome and all the smiles and the laughs and... everybody just getting together and bringing people together, that's very heartfelt to see it grow like this," Salinas said.

The event is not just for students — it is put on by them, too. A committee of 25 George West High School students begins planning at the start of the school year, with about 200 general education students volunteering on the day of the event.

Salinas said the goal is simple.

"The focus is basically creating something that these kids have no restraints... they're able to do everything and that's what we try to make sure to bring, things that they can actually do," Salinas said.

Organizers say they hope the event continues to grow, giving special needs kids across the Coastal Bend a day like this for years to come.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.