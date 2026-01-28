YWCA of Corpus Christi unveils renovated weight room with help from H-E-B donation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The YWCA of Corpus Christi opened the doors to its newly renovated weight room today, showcasing upgrades made possible by a $50,000 donation from H-E-B.

Community members attended an open house event, trying out new equipment and exploring the enhanced fitness space. The celebration included equipment demonstrations and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"That assistance from HEB really lets us know that HEB is here to partner with the YWCA and the community, and it cares about our community and our seniors and all age groups," said Esmeralda Herrera-Teran, chief executive officer of the YWCA of Corpus Christi.

Herrera-Teran emphasized that the donation demonstrates H-E-B's commitment as a true community partner.

The renovated weight room serves members of all age groups, with particular attention to serving seniors in the community. The upgrades provide expanded fitness opportunities for YWCA members and the broader Corpus Christi community.

