Young Corpus Christi entrepreneurs wrap up summer lemonade stand with K9 donation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two young Corpus Christi entrepreneurs are closing out a successful summer business venture with a donation to a local organization that supports the Corpus Christi Police Department's K9 Unit.

Ramone and Michael, participants in the Lemonade Day Coastal Bend program, will host the final day of their joint venture, "Ramone's Rockin Lemonade & Michael's Cotton Candy," on Wednesday at Animal Medical Corpus Christi, located at 6802 Everhart Road. The stand will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering fresh squeezed lemonade and cotton candy.

At 11 a.m., the pair will present a donation check to Bark for Blue, an organization that supports the CCPD K9 Unit. The donation represents proceeds the young entrepreneurs earned throughout their summer business operations.

Evie Karabanoff, Lemonade Day Organizer and Program Support for United CC, spoke to the significance of the moment.

"Lemonade Day empowers youth to take ownership of a business while learning the importance of philanthropy," Karabanoff said. "Ramone and Michael have worked hard all summer, and seeing them choose to give back to our CCPD K9 Unit shows the true impact of this program on our community's youth."

The Lemonade Day program teaches children essential business skills including planning, budgeting, marketing, and customer service.

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