Why are homes still being built amid Coastal Bend’s water crisis?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A question from a KRIS 6 viewer sparked an important conversation: Why are new homes still going up in neighborhoods across the Coastal Bend, even as the region faces a severe drought?

The short answer: construction doesn’t stop simply because of drought conditions. When you drive by active construction sites, it usually means developers already have the necessary approvals and permits. Current water restrictions are designed to manage usage, they don’t automatically revoke or suspend those permits. That means, legally, construction can continue.

According to experts, to actually halt construction, a water emergency must be declared, with specific rules that limit construction, like limiting new water service connections. Until that happens, developers can keep building.

Right now, the Coastal Bend is in Stage Three water restrictions. Those primarily limit outdoor water use, watering lawns, filling pools, and other nonessential activities. Indoor use and construction projects with existing permits aren’t affected.

Some people may wonder, should we be building more homes right now? Opinions vary. From a developer’s perspective, as long as water is available, building continues to make sense: permits are in place, land is ready, and local rules allow it.

But future homeowners may face some challenges. Water use restrictions could affect landscaping or pool maintenance, rates and surcharges might increase, and stricter restrictions in the future could impact livability or even insurance.

