City of Corpus Christi will move into Stage 3 Water Restrictions on Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The City of Corpus Christi just declared it's moving to Stage 3 of the City's Drought Contingency Plan on Monday, Dec. 16.

The announcement was made as the combined lake levels for Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon Reservoirs are at 19.9% capacity.

The City of Corpus Christi implemented Stage 2 Water Restrictions on March 12. It restricts residents from watering their lawns with sprinklers or irrigation only once every other week on their trash pickup day. Customers can not water their properties with sprinklers or irrigation between 10 AM and 6 PM. Violators may receive a citation and fine of up to $500 per violation per day.

Stage 3 water restrictions include:



Irrigation of landscaped areas shall be prohibited at all times

Ban on washing of any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, or other vehicle at home

All fountains shall only operate to circulate water to maintain equipment

Meanwhile, the city will expand the capacity of the Mary Rhodes Pipeline, turn off non-essential water use across city facilities and parks, and bring in more water from Eastern reservoirs.

The city has announced for the remainder of the year, it will issue citations to those caught not following the required water restrictions. It will begin issuing citations beginning January 1, 2025.

