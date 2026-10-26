CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — More voters in Nueces County are heading to the polls early this election season, with turnout already outpacing the 2022 midterm elections.

But what's motivating more people to cast their ballots, and what could the increase mean for Election Day.

Stephanie Molina What's driving higher early voting turnout in Nueces County?

For some voters, concerns about the economy and the direction of the country are driving them to the polls. Others are focused on local issues that directly affect their communities.

"I do want some changes in the city, though. I want changes in the state," voter Virginia Costante said.

Costante pointed to the economy as one of her biggest concerns.

"The economy, everything has been affecting everybody, not only one person, but everybody," she said.

For voter Julia Johns, local issues are just as important as what's happening across the country.

"I'm very interested in what's going on in the world and in our local government," Johns said.

One issue she's particularly concerned about is Corpus Christi's ongoing water challenges.

"We need to do something about this water situation, and I am very interested in that, and we need to take care of that long term," Johns said.

Some voters also say they know people who don't typically participate in elections but are now planning to vote this year.

KRIS 6 political analyst Dr. David Smith believes several factors could be contributing to the higher turnout, including economic frustrations, concerns about the direction of the country, and redistricting.

"The fact that you're seeing that many more voters on the first and second day of turnout tells us that people are feeling a certain way about the potential for change," Smith said.

He believes that increased interest could carry over into Election Day on November 3.

"I'm expecting we could see as much as a 60 to 62% turnout in this election, given how hot the races are with Talarico and Paxton. Abbott and Hinojosa, as well as some of the local elections, especially in cities like Corpus Christi, where there are so many issues, and it's been so divisive," Smith said.

For Johns, the importance of voting goes beyond the candidates and issues on this year's ballot.

"I think it's very important for all of us to speak out and vote for the future. For my grandchildren and great-grandchildren, that things will be safe and secure for them," Johns said.

Early voting continues through October 30, with Election Day set for Tuesday, November 3.

For more information about the 2026 election, including voting locations and what's on the ballot, visit the KRIS 6 News election guide; click here.