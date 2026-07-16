A local family recently lost their 9-month-old dog, Luna, while she was in the care of a dog trainer. While nothing can bring Luna back, the tragedy raises an important question for dog owners: What should you look for before trusting a trainer or dog sitter with your pet?

Kacie Hodges has worked with dogs for over 20 years and currently trains dogs for Pawdre Smart Training. She also consulted with other local trainers about what they do to ensure animal safety.

What to look for in a dog trainer before trusting them with your pet

The first step, Hodges says, is checking references — and not just online reviews.

"You need to make sure that they have references you can call," she said.

Google reviews can be manipulated. Hodges recommends finding real people who will vouch for the trainer.

"You can call a couple people just to get some verification on how they did with their training program," Hodges said.

Hodges also says daily communication from your trainer is non-negotiable.

"They should be communicating every single day. No excuses. That's your baby. That's your dog," Hodges said.

Another layer of protection: a GPS collar.

"I also recommend people put a GPS collar on their dog. It not only detects their location but it can also detect if they're getting hot or if they're panting too much. So you can kind of see 'Oh my dog might be lapping a lot of water.' Some of them go into that much detail," Hodges said.

Before dropping off your dog, make sure your trainer has your veterinary information and knows your expectations in an emergency.

"They should be asking you for your vet information. That should be something you fill out. 'What should I do with your dog if something should happen? Who do you want me to take theme to and if it's an emergency is it okay if I take them to the emergency clinic?'" Hodges said.

Camera access is another feature Hodges recommends looking for.

"I had another trainer that I spoke to that has cameras and the owners have access to the cameras at all times like a daycare," Hodges said.

Finally, Hodges says owners should always ask to see where their dog will be staying.

"It's important to ask before you drop your dog off... 'Can I see where they'll be staying? Can I look at the facility and take a little tour?'" Hodges said.

There is no guaranteed way to keep a pet safe, but taking these steps can help ensure owners are doing everything they can.

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