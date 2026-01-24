CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As freezing temperatures move into South Texas, animal care experts are urging pet owners to follow winter safety tips and comply with the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, warning of serious consequences for leaving animals outside in dangerous conditions.

"Even if an animal has lived its entire life outside, they have not been in an environment where the weather gets this cold," said Cynthia Martinez, assistant director of operations for Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

What to do if you spot an animal outside in freezing weather

The rarely seen freezing temperatures in South Texas have prompted officials to strictly enforce the Safe Outdoors Dog Act, which has specific requirements for pet care during extreme weather.

"If the feel-like temperature is less than 32 degrees, the animal cannot be outside even to eliminate unattended. The person that cares for it must be out there with them," Martinez said.

This rule applies to all pets, and failing to comply can result in a Class C misdemeanor citation, typically carrying a $500 fine. In 2025, Animal Care Services received over 100 calls about weather-related animals being left outside unattended in cold conditions. Officials issued about 40 citations to pet owners who failed to properly shelter their animals.

"We will have officers out servicing calls 24 hours the entire duration of the weather event and if we do get a notice of a violation, we will go to that location, make contact with the people that live there, give some education and citations can and will be issued," Martinez said.

Warning signs of cold-stressed animals

Veterinarian Robert Perkins from Tejas Veterinary Clinic explains what to look for when determining if an animal is suffering from cold exposure.

"You would see him trembling and shaking and maybe trying to find some shelter," Perkins said.

Once animals go into shock from extreme cold, they no longer lift their heads after laying down. Perkins also noted that checking an animal's mucous membranes can indicate their condition.

"Their mucous membranes were nice and pink here, right? And so, capillary refill time, you see that, make it white, turns pink again. So, if they were in shock, that would, that would be decreased, and we would not be as pink," Perkins said.

The importance of bringing pets inside during extreme weather cannot be overstated.

"They do not have the ability to withstand temperatures like these. They feel the cold just like we do, and we want to make sure everyone makes it through this event safe," Martinez said.

If you see an animal that appears to be left outside inappropriately during cold weather, call 311 during office hours. For after-hours situations, contact police.

