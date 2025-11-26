What Coastal Bend shoppers need to know about holiday scams before heading to the stores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As holiday shopping picks up nationwide, federal agencies are urging consumers to stay alert for an increase in online scams, fake ads and fraudulent sellers targeting shoppers looking for seasonal deals.

According to the FBI, thousands of people fall victim to holiday scams every year, ranging from non-delivery schemes, to non-payment scams that leave sellers without compensation.

The Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) reported that in 2024, non-payment and non-delivery scams resulted in more than $785 million in losses, while credit-card fraud accounted for another $199 million.

The FBI also warns that fraudulent ads and counterfeit listings can appear convincing. Scammers often imitate major retailers, create look-alike websites or contact buyers through social media ads offering unusually low prices.

The agency recommends verifying website URLs, researching new companies before buying and avoiding links or attachments that appear suspicious. “If it seems too good to be true, that’s because it is,” the FBI states.

Payment method is another major risk factor. The FBI advises consumers to avoid wiring money or paying with prepaid gift cards, noting that scammers frequently request these forms of payment so they can take funds instantly and anonymously.

Instead, officials recommend using credit cards, which offer stronger protections and allow buyers to dispute fraudulent charges.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is also warning of a rise in counterfeit postage being sold online, including fake stamps marketed at “20–50 percent off” their face value. Scammers often promote these deals on social media or third-party marketplaces. The USPIS says that while counterfeit stamps may appear legitimate, customers ultimately face financial loss or potential legal issues for using fraudulent postage.

Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission says social media continues to be a major hotspot for deceptive ads. The FTC reports that scammers sometimes impersonate real businesses and run ads for brand-name products at low prices, only to send customers counterfeit goods, or nothing at all.

Online holiday retail sales in the U.S. were expected to surpass $311 billion in 2025, according to data cited in the document, making the season a lucrative target for scammers as shoppers prepare for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and other major sales events.

Federal officials say one of the simplest ways to stay safe is to watch for red flags, keep detailed order records and make sure tracking numbers are provided for all shipments. Sellers are also encouraged to verify buyer information, especially when billing and shipping addresses don’t match.

Consumers who believe they’ve been targeted are urged to report scams to law enforcement and file a complaint with IC3.gov or the FTC.

