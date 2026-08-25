Woman killed in stabbing at Corpus Christi motel identified; suspect held on $1 million bond

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

The woman stabbed to death at a motel along Interstate Highway 37 last week has been identified as Monica Luna, 53, according to the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office. A cause of death is pending.

Emilio Ybarra, 39, has been charged with murder in connection with Luna's death and is being held on a $1 million bond, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Nueces County.

Corpus Christi police were dispatched to the OYO Motel at approximately 10:42 p.m. Aug. 21 in reference to a stabbing, the affidavit states.

New details in Corpus Christi hotel stabbing

Officers found Luna in a room with a severe laceration to her left rib cage. She was unresponsive. Medics transported her to Christus Spohn Hospital Shoreline, where she was pronounced dead.

The affidavit states a fight had broken out between several men and women at the motel. A witness told detectives the group had gone to the motel to find another man's girlfriend, and an argument between two women escalated into a physical altercation. The witness said Luna pulled a knife and began swinging it during the fight, cutting the witness on the leg. The witness said she then saw Ybarra with a knife and saw him stab Luna, according to the affidavit.

The group left in a truck after the stabbing. About 90 minutes later, two of them arrived at a hospital seeking treatment for injuries, the affidavit states. The vehicle and subjects matched descriptions from the motel scene.

Detectives secured a murder warrant, and Ybarra was located on Treyway Lane and taken into custody without incident, according to a Corpus Christi Police Department blotter post. He was transported to the City Detention Center for booking.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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