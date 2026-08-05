CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Corpus Christi city leaders have approved more than $3.7 million for neighborhood improvements on the West Side, targeting abandoned homes, overgrown lots, and deteriorating infrastructure that residents have long asked the city to address.

The funding covers housing repairs, curb and sidewalk improvements, and code enforcement. Five new code compliance officers will also be added as part of the plan. The new funding takes effect in October.

'Who wants to live next to this?' Councilman tours abandoned Westside homes after $3.7M approved

District 3 Councilman Eric Cantu toured the affected areas, including a property on Kitchens Street, to see the conditions firsthand.

"It's disturbing. I mean, who wants to live next to something like this?" Cantu said.

Cantu said he is hopeful the approved money will bring relief to neighborhoods that have been dealing with these conditions.

"I'm hoping and praying people feel relief in their neighborhoods," Cantu said.

The tour also included a stop near Rose Shaw Elementary, where an overgrown lot across the street had recently been mowed. Cantu said that response fell short of what residents deserve.

"Me personally, I consider this a half-a** job. If you're going to fix something... fix it right." Cantu said.

Neighbors say the next step is making sure the funding translates into real, visible results in their communities.

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