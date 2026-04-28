After my report last week on residents dealing with mold and mildew inside a Westside apartment complex, many reached out asking what they can do in situations like this.

Last week, a photographer and I walked through the apartment of an elderly woman at Pointe West Apartments on the Westside, where there was mold everywhere.

What steps you can take if your apartment has mold and property managers ignore your safety concerns

"I really don’t wanna get sick anymore," Carol Kinney said.

We went to the leasing office for answers, but no one answered the door. I began digging deeper to find out how you can protect yourself in a situation like this.

In a soon-to-be-released interview with 6-Investigates, investigative reporter Lea Zora spoke with Texas attorney Jason Coomer about Texas tort laws and what families should do if they believe they have been exposed to harmful conditions.

Coomer said the first step is identifying the potential exposure and getting a scientific expert who can confirm that is what is harming you.

"Make sure your doctor is aware of it. So there’s a record of it happening to you and your family," Coomer said.

Keeping records is important, whether that includes photos, medical visits, or written communication with the property manager.

Residents at the complex said they have done exactly that. Paula Alford sent me conversations between her and the leasing manager about conditions inside her apartment.

Coomer said speaking up is also important.

"And then you go to community leaders. And you go to the press. And you say hey, this is what’s happening to me," Coomer said.

I reached out to the city to find out what residents can do next. City officials said if your property management does not act on your concerns, the next step is going to code compliance, who will inspect and can issue a violation if necessary.

Residents can also contact the Texas Attorney General’s Office for landlord-tenant issues and the EPA for information about mold health concerns and cleanup.

As residents continue looking for answers, experts say knowing your rights and who to contact can make a difference when problems inside a home go unresolved.

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