Westside screen printing shop in the Molina neighborhood closes its doors after nearly 40 years in business

After nearly 40 years in business, a Westside screen printing shop in the Molina neighborhood is closing its doors.

Owner Jorge Villarreal has spent nearly four decades printing items for life's biggest moments, from welcoming new babies and introducing newlywed couples to saying goodbye to loved ones.

"Their kids, their grandkids coming back as they grow up," Villarreal said.

Villarreal, who attended West Oso, built his business without advertising.

"Little by little with no advertising. Just word of mouth," Villarreal said.

The shop is flooded with printed pictures and old friends as it fills up one last time. Customers and neighbors said the shop did more than design shirts; it helped design memories for generations.

Danny Noyola, who was Villarreal's teacher more than 40 years ago, said Villarreal has devoted his career and life to his neighborhood.

"Not only for his business but I'm talking about for the community. He’s helped out so many people," Noyola said.

Months ago, I reported on the documentary "Molina: Traditions, Hardships, and Resilience." The shirts at the premiere were made by Villarreal.

"It says nowhere else but Molina. And it’s always been nowhere else but Molina," Villarreal said.

Villarreal also made a Selena-themed bus stop bench for the area.

"Everyone wanna see where I bought it from, so I said no I made it," Villarreal said.

As he locks his doors for the last time, Villarreal said he is proud of what he has built over the past four decades.

"It’s kinda sad for me too but it’s time," Villarreal said.

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