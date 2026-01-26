CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Westside restaurants see surge in customers seeking comfort food during freezing temperatures

KRIS 6 News has been reporting on freezing temperatures all week and while many are staying bundled up at home, others are heading out for something hot to eat. I visited several westside restaurants where customers are braving the cold for a taste of comfort.

All week, our weather team has been warning about an unusual cold front and no matter how much you prepared, the cold is still shocking.

"My feet were frozen. I was cold. I was freezing," said Felicity Ramos, a customer, when asked what she felt when she walked outside.

Ramos is from Corpus Christi and says she's not used to the cold. Usually, she says she and her little sister would be in school but with the freeze, her family decided to come out for a warm meal.

"We've been stuck at home a lot so we just wanted to get out of the house," Ramos said.

She says they come here often and have noticed more people coming in than usual. So I spoke with the manager at Los Tres Potrillos to see what customers are ordering most during this cold snap.

"Right now we're selling beef broth, chicken broth, menudo, pozole, seafood broth," said Marsala Angel, manager.

And just a few minutes away at another westside restaurant, Mi Casita Taqueria, we met Rendy Farias who says this weather called for his go-to comfort food.

"The cold weather. And today I had to get my favorite soup, caldo de res," Farias said.

Rendy says he loves it so much — when he leaves the restaurant, he's heading home to his mom making another pot of caldo.

"Every time it gets cold — that's what I prefer. My go-to," Farias said.

