Neighbors on Corpus Christi's westside say it doesn't take much rain to turn Bluebonnet Drive into a flood zone — and they're still waiting for the city to do something about it.

Photos sent to KRIS 6 by viewer Mel Hernandez show neighbors walking through knee-deep water on Bluebonnet Drive. Hernandez says the flooding happens every time heavy rain moves through the area. She says she has called 311 several times about the drainage problems and even started a petition asking the city for a solution.

Westside neighbors say Bluebonnet Drive floods with little rain, city has not responded

Kathryn Trevino has lived on the street for 26 years. She says there are only 2 drains on the entire block, and when heavy rain hits, the water has nowhere to go.

"We've called the city many times," Trevino said.

The flooding has forced Trevino to take action in unexpected ways.

"Come outside to rescue a little chihuahua I saw swimming down the street," Trevino said.

With Driscoll Middle School nearby, Trevino says she is also worried about children getting into the floodwaters.

"There's been kids right up my dining room window on canoes. I'm sure they're having fun, but you know we're not quite having fun," Trevino said.

Trevino says she watches weather reports closely because of how quickly conditions on her street can change.

"I really do get worried because like I said, this area floods," Trevino said.

KRIS 6 reached out to the City of Corpus Christi about the drainage concerns on Bluebonnet Drive a month ago. The city has not responded.

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