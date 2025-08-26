Westside neighbors concerned about abandoned homes attracting squatters on Vanderbilt Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Residents on Vanderbilt Drive are raising concerns about abandoned properties in their neighborhood that have become targets for squatters.

Austin Perez, who moved to the westside street a month ago, says he's impressed by the close-knit community but worried about safety issues from vacant homes.

"We keep each other in check regarding what's happening. In case there's any type of disturbance, we'll all look out for each other," Perez said.

Despite the neighborhood's quiet nature, Perez says the abandoned properties pose risks to residents.

"It can for sure be a safety hazard and also like a danger because we don't know what's going on with these people or what they have in their mind," Perez said.

Like his neighbors, Perez wants improvements to make the street feel more like home.

"Just a lot of landscaping really. Really improving on that. I'd really like to see that a lot," Perez said.

District 3 Councilman Eric Cantu, who represents the neighborhood, acknowledges this is a widespread problem in his district.

"There are homes and buildings in district three that are eyesores," Cantu said.

Cantu admits the city could respond more quickly to residents' concerns.

"You know I'm not gonna sit here and lie, the city is a little slow at things at times," Cantu said.

He said the city recently added new positions to code enforcement to address these types of issues.

When asked what neighbors can expect for problem properties in the area, Cantu said he would take immediate action.

"Because you called me today, I'm gonna get a report from code enforcement to see how many cases are open in my district," Cantu said.

The city's code enforcement department responded that a work order has been escalated, and neighbors should see changes within the week.

Even with city intervention, residents like Perez say they're willing to help improve their neighborhood.

"Even to the point I told my wife that I don't mind helping out too. Just so the neighborhood can look nice and friendly too," Perez said.

