Westside neighborhood at peace now that stray dogs are gone

Tyrese Boone
Corpus Christi Animal Control workers attempt to catch stray dogs on Post Avenue Monday afternoon.
Posted at 6:03 PM, Apr 15, 2024
As KRIS 6 News reportedlast month, neighbors reached out to KRIS 6 about a pack of stray dogs that were attacking neighbors and other pets in the area.

Corpus Christi Animal Control Services later went out to start rounding up the dogs.

Kris 6 News reporter Tyrese Boone went out to the neighborhood on Monday afternoon to see how things were looking.

The streets where the dogs once roamed, are now completely empty.

Animal Control was able to retrieve 6 puppies and 7 adult dogs that were in the area. One pup was not caught, but according to some neighbors, they haven't seen any dogs for the past two weeks.

Neighbors here said since KRIS 6 News and Animal Control addressed the situation, they definitely feel a lot safer.

"After we called you guyss, they did a great job rounding up the dogs," Westside resident Adelina Zavala said. "Everyday, they kept coming for the past two weeks until the rounded up all the dogs. There's no more dogs so I appreciate that."

