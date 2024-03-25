Pack of stray dogs becomes a danger for Westside residents

A pack of stray dogs in the Post Avenue neighborhood has been a dangerous problem for the neighbors and passerby's in this area.

Once a pack of six, the group of dogs has now increased to 16 and some neighbors said that more show up in the nighttime.

Over the last two years, many neighbors and pets have been attacked by the dogs and they said that they've called city and the media for help. However, their calls have fallen on deaf ears.

"I just feel that we had to call the TV before they did anything about it," Westside resident Adelina Zavala said. "We've been reporting about it over and over again and now they left as you can see. They left 3 or 4 dogs still there. Only God knows how many they caught and how many we still have there."

About five minutes after KRIS 6 News arrived at the scene, Corpus Christi Animal Control showed up and were able to round up four out of the nine dogs that we're on the property.

Interim Director of Animal Services Miguel Escobar said they plan to keep patrolling the area and expect the situation to be handled by tomorrow.

"We're already in talks with speaking with potential owners for compliance and surrenders of the animals and we currently have officers out there," he said. "Like I previously stated, we're impounding these animals. We already have an eye on them."

Escobar said that it's been hard for animal control to get back in touch with people who call due to them being anonymous.

He recommended for concerned residents to call 311 and leave their name, address and phone number for them to make a formal report on the matter.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.