CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Grace Flores says she can barely get to her own side gate because her neighbor's fence is leaning onto her property. After years of trying to get help from Code Enforcement, she says she doesn't know who else to call. So she reached out to KRIS 6 News.

"Look over here… Look at all the junk and clutter," Flores said, pointing to the debris piled along her neighbor's fence.

Westside homeowner says neighbor's leaning fence is threatening her property

Flores says she and her husband bought their home 63 years ago. Since his passing a few years ago, she says she's been left dealing with the problem on her own. Now in her 80s, she worries the deteriorating fence could eventually fall onto her home.

"Well, it really makes me scared. What if something happens and I need to come through here and I can't do it?" Flores said.

She says the fence continues to lean further onto her property, making it difficult to access her side gate.

"To tell you the truth, I'm scared all of this is going to fall on my house, and it's going to cause a lot of damage to my house, and I'm not going to have the money to fix it," Flores said.

During a visit to her home, Flores grabbed a measuring tape to show just how close the fence had gotten.

"Ten inches," she said.

Flores says she's tried speaking with her neighbor about the issue, but hasn't gotten a response. She says her sons have also tried reaching out.

"My sons have talked to him, and they've told him about the fence, and no response," Flores said.

KRIS 6 News also attempted to reach the neighbor but was unable to make contact at the property.

Flores says she's contacted Code Enforcement about the ongoing concerns, but feels the response hasn't brought her the relief she's looking for.

"I tried to reach out to Code Enforcement, and they said the only thing they can do is send him citations. That's all they can do," Flores said.

KRIS 6 News first contacted Code Enforcement in September and provided photos of the property. More than a month later, the issue remains unresolved.

The city says it has two cases open against the neighboring property — one for accumulated trash and debris and another for the deteriorating fence. Code Enforcement says the property owner was notified of both violations, and citations were issued after the property remained out of compliance in mid-October.

According to the city, property owners typically have seven to ten days to correct violations. If they fail to comply, additional citations can be issued. Any fines are determined by Municipal Court.

The city says its goal is to work with property owners to correct violations and provide relief to affected neighbors.

However, Flores says she just wants someone to step in and help.

"I want them to do something. Something about all this," she said.

KRIS 6 News has requested an on-camera interview with the Code Enforcement supervisor to learn more about the city's enforcement process and what additional steps can be taken if the violations continue.



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