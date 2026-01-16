Westside fire station to get major rebuild after 50 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Fire Station 10, one of the city's oldest and busiest fire stations, is getting a complete rebuild after more than 50 years without any major changes. The new station is set to be completed by January 2027.

Located at Greenwood and Horne on the Westside, the station responds to some of the area's busiest emergency calls day and night. Construction for the new station has already begun on a lot next to the International Westside Pony League.

"We're dealing with a lot more issues with these older stations," Assistant Fire Chief David Zarate said.

The current station faces challenges with limited space and a building that can't keep up with modern firefighting needs. The new facility will address these issues with significant upgrades.

The rebuilt station will feature a larger apparatus bay that can hold four fire trucks instead of the current two. It will also include more space for vehicles and equipment, plus better living quarters for firefighters on shift.

Keeping the station in the same neighborhood was important during the planning process, according to Zarate.

"So for us to put it right next door they have an understanding that staple is something that's gonna still be for our community," Zarate said.

The new station will also bring a fresh look to an area where residents often say they feel overlooked.

"Give a modern look to a fire station here on the Westside of town," Zarate said.

The assistant fire chief believes the new facility will help elevate the area around it while continuing to serve the community's emergency response needs.

