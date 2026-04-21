Westside Corpus Christi residents frustrated by potholes, city says road issues is because of recent rainfall

Potholes have become a daily problem for some drivers on the Westside of Corpus Christi, and residents of one of the city's oldest neighborhoods say the issues have made their rough roads worse.

One Westside neighbor texted me saying he counted 26 potholes on just his eight-minute drive to work down Horne Road. A photographer and I went to see for ourselves, and the ride was bumpy.

Westside Corpus Christi residents frustrated by potholes as city blames recent rainfall for road issues

After recent rainfall across Corpus Christi, city officials say weather can make road problems worse.

"Every time it does rain we do get an increase in calls for pothole repair, because the nature of the water penetrating the crack surface creates these pothole events," Manuel Hernandez said.

Hernandez, the assistant director of public works, says older parts of town often feel it the most.

"So older sections of town that have older paved sections will see more potholes than newer paved areas," Hernandez said.

The city says it created a rapid pavement program to improve aging streets.

"It's gone down a lot since the last three years since I've been here," Hernandez said.

But on the Westside, some residents say they haven't seen enough change. I stopped by the Molina Neighborhood Center, where President Cesar Flores says families use Horne Road to get to his center every day. He says bad streets are nothing new.

"It's the same situation it's not just this road, it's every road down back over here," Flores said.

I told him about my meeting with the city and how they mentioned the issues were because of bad weather.

"We always have bad weather, dry weather, it's the same thing. It doesn't make a difference," Flores said.

Flores says some lanes are harder to drive than others.

"You see half the road is drivable, while the other half has about an inch cap," Flores said.

The city says repairs are made in order of request times. Neighbors on the Westside tell me they don't believe much will change.

The city says residents should report potholes and other road issues to the 3-1-1 city services hotline or on the city's website.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!