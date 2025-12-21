Westside business spreads holiday cheer with community toy giveaway event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local Westside business is helping make the holidays brighter for families in need by giving back to the community it serves.

Total Wireless, which opened just six months ago, hosted a holiday community event on Sunday, offering free toys, food for families and festive photo opportunities with Santa Claus and the Grinch.

Neighbors lined up for toy giveaways while enjoying nachos and Hot Cheetos with cheese. Vendors were also set up outside the store, creating a welcoming atmosphere for neighbors to gather and celebrate the season.

The event was promoted on social media, and organizers said the strong turnout showed just how much the support was needed in the community.

“That’s what prompted us to come,” said Monica Munoz, a parent who attended the event. “Anytime a local business like this supports the kids and gives them toys, we’re going to get up and come. So here we are.”

In addition to the toy giveaway, Total Wireless is also hosting a raffle with multiple prizes. Five winners will receive bundles that include a TCL phone and tablet, along with one grand prize winner receiving either an iPhone 13 or iPhone 14.

Winners will be announced Sunday night at the Total Wireless store, located at 4035 Ayers Street and live on their Facebook page.

Organizers said the goal of the event goes beyond gifts and prizes, it’s about creating a space where families feel welcomed, supported and valued during the holiday season.

