West Oso ISD reverses graduation venue decision after backlash

West Oso ISD reversed its decision to move graduation indoors after parents, students, and community members pushed back against a ticket limit that would have restricted how many family members could attend the ceremony.

The district had announced graduation would be relocated from Bear Stadium to the gym due to "inclement weather and increased mosquito activity," limiting families to 6 tickets per graduate. The decision quickly drew criticism online.

West Oso ISD Facebook

Community member Keyshon Reaves posted on Facebook, receiving more than 200 engagements.

Facebook

"We are prepared to have bug spray on hand. Do better because this is NOT it. Now y'all have some graduates who don't want to attend something they have looked forward to their entire life and school year. After today, there is no more rain in the forecast, and it's going to be sunny on Friday. The GYM is a slap in the face," Reaves said.

Community member Marion Kalio also weighed in.

Facebook

"They should just leave it the way it was, don't move it inside, and if it rains, they will just have to deal with getting wet. If mosquitoes are out, oh well, deal with that too," Kalio said.

The district reversed course Thursday, announcing graduation will remain at Bear Stadium with no ticket limits.

"After careful consideration, the graduation ceremony is being moved back to Bear Stadium. There will be no tickets or limit. Please be well-equipped with bug spray and shoes that can get wet," the district said.

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