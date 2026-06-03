West Oso ISD offers free summer meals for kids and teens

The West Oso Independent School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program, offering free breakfast and lunch to children and teens through July 17, 2026.

The program is open to all children 18 and younger, as well as enrolled students with disabilities up to 21. Meals are served Monday through Thursday at two locations in Corpus Christi.

John F. Kennedy Elementary School

1102 Villarreal Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78416

Breakfast: 7:00 AM – 8:30 AM

Lunch: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

West Oso High School

754 Flato Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78405

Breakfast: 7:00 AM – 8:30 AM

Lunch: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

The program will be closed June 29 and July 3, 2026, and will resume regular service on the following business days.

Meals must be eaten on-site at the school locations and cannot be taken off-site. West Oso ISD will enforce all established school safety procedures during meal service.

The district states there is no discrimination in meal service based on race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

For more information, contact Olga Mendez at (361) 806-5900, ext. 117, or visit westosoisd.net/food-service.

The Summer Food Service Program is funded by the USDA, which serves as an equal opportunity provider and employer. Discrimination complaints can be filed by contacting the USDA Director, Office of Civil Rights, at 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410, or by calling (800) 795-3272 or (202) 720-6382 (TTY).

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