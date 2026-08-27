West Oso ISD goes from projected $600K deficit to expected $1M surplus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — West Oso ISD has gone from projecting a more than $600,000 deficit to expecting a surplus of about $1 million, Superintendent Kimberly Moore said.

Moore said a staffing study revealed the district was overstaffed.

West Oso ISD flips $600K deficit into $1M surplus

"We did a staffing study and found that we were 27 positions overstaffed," Moore said.

The district made adjustments to those positions.

West Oso ISD also sold nearly 18 acres of property off Old Brownsville Road for more than $365,000.

After years of declining enrollment — from about 2,100 students to around 1,800 — Moore said enrollment is now stable. However, the district remains concerned about attendance, which is directly tied to state funding.

"If you're not there that day, we don't get funding for you that day," Moore said.

The district says it is using parent notification incentives to improve attendance.

West Oso ISD is also looking to bring in additional revenue through a voter-approved tax rate election set for November.

"That would bring an additional $2 million into the district for the 26-27 school year," Moore said.

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