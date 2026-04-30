West Oso ISD faces projected $600K deficit, plans to reduce 20 positions amid enrollment decline

West Oso ISD is facing a projected $600,000 budget deficit, and district leaders are now outlining steps to close the gap — including reducing about 20 positions and selling off unused land.

The budget shortfall came into focus during Monday night's board meeting, where a district leader confirmed the deficit on the record.

"So right now we're still at a deficit of over $600,000?"

"We're projecting a deficit."

The conversation quickly spread on social media, with parents and students raising concerns about potential cuts to athletics, electives, and staffing. Students made their voices heard during public comment.

"As students of this district, we would like to say that we do not agree with the idea of cutting the budget for athletics."

Superintendent Kimberly Moore addressed those concerns directly, saying athletic programs are not on the chopping block.

"There's not been anything said that we are cutting athletic programs. We haven't said anything about cutting specific sports, specific people — nothing like that has been said," Moore said.

Moore pointed to declining enrollment and inflation as the primary drivers of the district's financial pressure.

"This used to be a school district of 2,100 students — we're now a school district of 1,800," Moore said.

To help bring the budget closer to balance, Moore said the district plans to reduce about 20 positions across multiple departments.

"There's some administrative positions, some clerical positions, some custodial positions. So it's really across the board," Moore said.

Moore also outlined the process the district would follow before any formal layoffs take place.

"You first go through attrition, then you go through reassignment — and then the final thing that you would have to do for maybe a couple of positions is say 'I'm sorry, we don't have a position for you next year,'" Moore said.

In addition to staffing reductions, the district is also selling unused properties to help offset the shortfall. Sales will include the old Skinner Elementary School, property near the old high school on Old Brownsville Road, and land near JFK Elementary.

"Are we selling properties?"

"We are selling properties."

The next board meeting is scheduled for May 18.

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