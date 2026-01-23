CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — West Oso ISD considers delayed opening as freezing temperatures threaten school operations

As temperatures drop, parents are worried about sending their children to school. I spoke with West Oso ISD about their plans for students and staff during these freezing conditions.

Parents are hitting social media with questions about what freezing weather means for their children's education.

"Are we gonna have school? Are we not gonna have school? How do we plan for it?" said Kim Moore, West Oso ISD superintendent.

These are the questions Moore says she's been getting from multiple parents.

"In South Texas people start getting nervous early, so we did start getting phone calls yesterday," Moore said.

Moore says when it comes to delaying or canceling school, safety is the biggest priority.

"The reason why we have to either delay or close schools is because it's just hard to get some of those older buildings to warm up," Moore said.

So which buildings are at risk of not getting warm enough?

"In general West Oso Jr. High which is one of our oldest buildings is the one we worry about the most," Moore said.

Moore says crews are sent out over the weekend to monitor facilities, check pipes, and make sure heating systems are working. Right now, she says the district is leaning toward a delayed opening rather than a full closure.

But that decision could change.

"You don't want half of your kids to miss out on instruction," Moore said.

Beyond classroom temperatures, Moore says student transportation is also part of the decision-making process — especially for children who rely on school buses.

"If it's the case where the temperatures in the classroom become uncomfortably cold then that's when we will delay or close schools," Moore said.

Parents are encouraged to watch for updates through the district's ParentSquare system — which Moore says is the fastest way families can get that information.

Moore says the district plans on sending updates soon.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



