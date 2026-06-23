Volunteers with United Way and Kleberg Bank repair West Side learning centers and community gardens

Volunteers with United Way of the Coastal Bend and Kleberg Bank came together to make repairs to two West Side learning centers and a community garden during the inaugural Community Builder Day.

Volunteers spent the day painting, updating, and cleaning spaces for children who attend the centers.

Brad Womack of Kleberg Bank said the event brought team members and their families together to give back.

"In a great partnership with the United Way we come up with a day where we can bring up a lot of our team members and their families together to give back to our community."

Cesar Flores, President and CEO of Neighborhood Centers of Corpus Christi, said the support made a significant impact.

"We survive on community support thanks to organizations like this. This is one of the many efforts that have helped us year after year. Today was just incredible."

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