CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi nonprofit stepped up to care for an overgrown Westside property after its owner passed away — and it started with an email.

After a previous report on a neglected house on Kitchens Street, Rolando Garcia reached out with an offer to help. Garcia and Perry Sparta are members of the Texas Legacy Circle Foundation, a new nonprofit they say is focused on bringing men together and getting them active in their communities.

Volunteers step up to care for abandoned Westside property after owner's death in 2024

"The other residents that live in the same area are gonna be like it's a bad neighborhood just because there's an abandoned house, which is, it's not," Garcia said.

Nueces County Appraisal records list Harriet Prince as the owner of the property. Prince died in May 2024. Neighbors across the street say the house didn't always look like this — Prince kept it maintained until she became sick. After that, the upkeep stopped.

KRIS 6 Two members of a new nonprofit mowed and cleaned up an overgrown yard on Kitchens Street after the home's owner, Harriet Prince, died in May 2024.

More than 2 years after her death, Garcia and Sparta showed up to give the property she once cared for some attention again.

"Try to clean it up, make it look a little better, make the residents feel a lot better," Garcia said.

For Sparta, the motivation was straightforward.

"It's just the kind thing to do in South Texas, it's a part of our southern hospitality," Sparta said.

KRIS 6 A simple email turned into action on the Westside. Two volunteers with a new nonprofit showed up to care for a neglected property — and the story behind it is worth knowing.

City Councilman Eric Cantu previously visited the property after neighbors said they had had enough of the ongoing neglect.

Questions remain about what happens to a property when its owner has died — including who is responsible for upkeep and who holds legal accountability. Those questions are still being pursued.

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