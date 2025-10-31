Veteran's answer about what he'd do with $754M mega millions jackpot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Forget the Halloween candy — there's a sweeter treat up for grabs tonight: a $754 million Mega Millions jackpot.

KRIS 6 News hit the streets to ask locals the age-old question: What would you do if you won tonight's drawing?

Ray Morales, a local veteran, didn't hesitate when asked about his plans if he were to win the jackpot.

"If I was to win the lottery, I would bless people that are in need," Morales told KRIS 6 News. "As a veteran, I would find a shelter, bring in all these homeless veterans, and give them medical care, transportation, and everything."

When asked if he knew how much the jackpot was worth, Morales had a simple response: "It don't matter as long as I win it."

Tonight's Mega Millions drawing takes place at 10 p.m. CT.

The $754 million jackpot represents the ninth-largest prize in the game's history, offering a lump-sum cash option or an annuity paid over 30 years.