More than 100 veterans toured U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi Thursday, getting a rare behind-the-scenes look at one of the Coastal Bend's key military installations.

The group walked through hangars, stepped inside aircraft, and met crew members as part of the visit. Out of the entire group, Ricardo Hankerson was the only veteran who had served in the Coast Guard.

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi opens its doors to more than 100 veterans

"I knew that question was gonna come up," Hankerson said, when asked what drew him to the branch.

"We are the greatest. We are the best," Hankerson said.

Hankerson served as a yeoman from 1968 to 1972, but his military career extended well beyond the Coast Guard.

"I've been in many branches. The Army Reserve. The National Guard. The Coast Guard," Hankerson said.

The experience left a lasting impression on him.

"Well I learned discipline," Hankerson said, reflecting on what the Coast Guard taught him.

Now, decades later, he continues to pass that spirit on to younger service members.

"Every time I see them," Hankerson said, when asked if he talks to young people currently serving in the Coast Guard.

Also among the group was Jose Mendez, a 102-year-old Army veteran who has a day named after him in Corpus Christi.

"They call me trouble maker," Mendez said, drawing laughter from those around him.

Behind the humor is a lifetime of service Mendez remains proud to discuss.

"I remember the hard times we went through. I joined the Army at 18 years old and became a sergeant," Mendez said.

Though each veteran's story was different, a shared sense of pride connected them all.

"You are a veteran no matter which branch of the service you were in," Hankerson said.

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