Two Westside restaurants team up to give away 500 free Thanksgiving meals to families in need

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It's no surprise grocery prices are so high right now. That's why two Westside restaurants have teamed up to help families who can't afford a holiday meal.

KRIS 6 News has covered El Vago Burger & BBQ in the past. They're known for giving back to the community.

This year, owner Alex Arredondo is taking it even further. He tells me he's planning to give away around 500 Thanksgiving plates on November 24.

"I do it because nobody else is gonna do it. That's why I do it," Alex Arredondo, Owner of El Vago Burger & BBQ, said.

Alex says he remembers what it feels like to struggle and to hope someone would lend a hand.

"I used to be in that position a long time ago where I wasn't able to provide. You know what I mean? And I had to do whatever I could," Arredondo said.

Alex says he learned the spirit of giving from his mother. He organized his first food giveaway three years ago. That first year it was just his family, making hundreds of plates.

"People really don't unite anymore. Nobody wants to help anybody anymore," Arredondo said.

That's when he came up with the idea to partner with "Smack Eats," another Westside restaurant just three minutes down the road.

The owner, Kat Hunter, says she understands the importance of family. She's a mom of four.

"I know it's just a meal. But to somebody's family it could be the best thing about their week," Kat Hunter, Owner of Smack Eats, said.

She set her restaurant's hours around her children's school schedule.

"I'm busy but if me cooking a little bit can make a difference, then I don't mind doing it at all," Hunter said.

Both Kat and Alex say their friendship was built on two things.

"We're two people that love food and love to help people so it'll be full of love," Hunter said.

The free Thanksgiving dinners are for anyone who wants to show up. The food will be served at El Vago on Westpoint and Barrera.

"I just want them to be happy. So they can sit with their family and have a meal," Arredondo said.

Alex and Kat say they hope struggling families know they're not alone.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."



