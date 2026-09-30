Texas A&M-Corpus Christi closing Garcia Center, shifting to school-based community programs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Garcia Center will end operations on Dec. 31, 2026. School-based programming will begin in January 2027.

The decision follows a spring 2026 pilot program at West Oso Middle School, where the Islander Enrichment Academy served approximately 20 students through after-school sessions in financial literacy, literacy coaching, and counseling. University officials said the pilot revealed that transportation challenges were significantly limiting student participation at the Garcia Center.

"Every school and every group of students is different, and our approach needs to reflect that," Dr. Joshua Watson, Dean of the TAMU-CC College of Education and Human Development, said. "We will have a menu of potential topics for the afterschool program, and the local school leadership will be able to identify which topics best suit their students' needs."

Rather than requiring families to travel to the Garcia Center, TAMU-CC educators will bring programming directly to participating schools throughout the region.

Naidy Escobar

Watson said the shift represents an expansion of the university's community commitment, not a reduction.

"The Island University remains committed to serving all students and families, including those on the Westside," he said. "We view this shift as an expansion of that commitment. Bringing programming directly into schools removes barriers and broadens our reach across the region."

A legacy of community service

The Garcia Center has served as a community hub on Corpus Christi's West Side, connecting residents with arts, literacy, culture, and counseling programs. It operated in partnership with the Art Museum of South Texas, which offered educational workshops, business development programs, and cultural programming through the center.

The Art Museum's memorandum of understanding with TAMU-CC expires Dec. 31, 2026, and will not be renewed. The museum said it will continue its community arts education work beyond the partnership's conclusion.

"It has been a privilege to work with, teach, learn from, and build relationships with the staff, visitors, supporters, students, and families who have made the Garcia Center such a special part of our community," Sara Sells Morgan, John O. and Louise G. Chapman Director of the Art Museum of South Texas, said. "We will continue our commitment to arts education throughout the Coastal Bend, offered across multiple community locations."

Transition timeline and community support

During fall 2026, TAMU-CC will focus on outreach and needs assessments with area partners, including Corpus Christi ISD, ahead of the full school-based launch in early 2027. The West Oso Middle School pilot continued into fall 2026.

The Garcia Center facility is owned by the City of Corpus Christi. Discussions about its future use will involve the city and the Westside Business Association.

The WBA expressed support for the university's new direction.

"The Westside Business Association supports this next chapter for the Garcia Center and looks forward to continuing our partnership with the university," the WBA Board of Directors said. "We believe that when our schools, university, businesses, and community organizations work together, our children and our community are the ultimate beneficiaries."

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