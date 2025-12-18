Taqueria Los Tres Potrillos suffers a Christmas tip theft, leaves staff without hard-earned holiday tips

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi restaurant is asking for community support after a man was caught on camera stealing Christmas tips meant for staff members during the holiday season.

Security footage shows a man stealing cash tips from a Christmas tree at Taqueria Los Tres Potrillos, leaving workers without holiday bonuses

Raw surveillance footage from Taqueria Los Tres Potrillos shows a man taking all the cash tips from the restaurant's Christmas tree, where staff had been collecting extra holiday money. The incident occurred last Thursday and was witnessed by regular customers Maricela Flores and her husband Enrique Salinas.

"We couldn't believe he would do that. I mean — In my heart — he stole their Christmas you know," Flores said.

"After he had stripped off all the money, he started looking at the cash register," Flores said.

The Corpus Christi Police Department was called to the scene. Restaurant staff locked the doors, but the man escaped through the kitchen before officers arrived.

The theft particularly impacted waitress Yaneli Valdez Vargas, who planned to use her holiday tips for Christmas presents.

"I get the toys for my children," Valdez Vargas said.

Manager Marcela Angel said the theft was especially painful because Westside businesses have struggled this year, making every tip crucial for workers.

"Well we feel bad because sales have lowered and its been slow," Angel said.

Despite witnessing the theft, Flores and Salinas continue to support the restaurant and encourage others in the community to visit and tip generously.

"The service is good, they're fast. The cooks.. excellent. It's nothing I can say wrong or bad about it. The food.. is good," Salinas said.

The business says they're grateful for the community support they've received. For those wanting to stop by, the restaurant is at Horne Road and Prescott Street.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

