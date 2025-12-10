CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind employs dozens of visually impaired workers — but two men here told me they refuse to let vision loss define them.

When you walk into the South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind, Tim Hatcher is at the front desk. Born legally blind, he's adapted his whole life — sometimes against people's expectations.

"It's very difficult. A lot of people don't want to take the chance to hire people who are blind or visually impaired," Tim Hatcher said.

South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind uses new technology to expand job opportunities for workers

But community fundraisers and new tech are shifting that reality. Tim showed me a device that magnifies his phone and routes it to a big monitor — a simple tool that gives him the independence to do his job with confidence.

"This is magnifying the phone screen so I can read it on the big monitor," Hatcher said.

For Tim, technology isn't just convenience — it's a pathway to what everyone wants.

"Raise a family, support a family, and live just like anybody else," he said.

Across the warehouse, Ryan Grant is proof that the tools work. He handles orders, checks every detail, and says most people wouldn't guess he's visually impaired.

"You see me out and about, and you're like, 'this individual doesn't have a disability,'" Ryan Grant said.

He lost his vision at 14 — but he learned to adapt. He uses a digital zoom-in tool to read orders, and even with me standing right in front of him, he explained why faces can be a blur.

"While I'm looking at you right now, I don't see you. There's a grey spot or a blurry spot right there," Grant said.

Ryan volunteers as a coach in Calallen and even threw the ceremonial first pitch with the Hooks this season.

At work, simple but thoughtful changes — yellow floor guidelines for cane users, accessible sewing stations — keep everyone safe and productive. The Lighthouse even makes gloves for the U.S. Air Force.

Everyone I met here proves that with the right support, anyone can do meaningful, skilled work.

"There's never a dull moment back here. You'll never see a frown on my face. No," Grant said.

The Lighthouse says more fundraisers are planned so it can keep bringing in new technology — and hopefully create even more jobs for visually impaired people across the Coastal Bend.

