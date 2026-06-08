Smack Eats owner Kat Hunter is closing her Westside restaurant at the end of the month after an accident forced her hand — but she says this is far from a goodbye.

Hunter made headlines last Thanksgiving when she partnered with El Vago Burger and BBQ to give away more than 500 free meals to the community. Now, that same community is returning the favor.

Smack Eats closing Westside location, owner plans new restaurant

After the accident forced her to close, Hunter posted a Facebook Live that has since generated more than 74,000 interactions.

"I don't really know what to do. So we're going to do everything free, with the hopes you guys donate," Hunter said.

The outpouring of support has been overwhelming for the Smack Eats owner.

"I had people come in the morning that we had the accident, before we opened, just to bring me money," Hunter said.

When asked about the flood of encouraging comments from followers, Hunter reflected on the impact she didn't know she was making.

"I mean that's a lot. I didn't realize I had such an impact," Hunter said.

Despite the closure, Hunter says she is opening on her off days and continuing to take orders as she prepares for her next chapter.

"I'm still gonna make it a point to have myself on people's minds," Hunter said.

Smack Eats will remain open at its current Westside location through the end of the month. Hunter plans to spend the summer with her kids and rediscover her passion for cooking before opening a new location at the beginning of 2027.

"Everyone keeps telling me it's a blessing in disguise and I accept it, so," Hunter said.

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