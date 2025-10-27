Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus ChristiWestside

Actions

Second showing of the Molina Documentary to be featured on Wednesday

Molina
KRIS 6
Molina
Posted

A second showing of the Molina Documentary has been scheduled for Wednesday.

"Molina: Hardships, Traditions, and Resilience premiered on Wednesday, Oct. 22 at West Oso High School.

Due to popular demand, a second showing has been scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 6 pm at the Antonio E. Garcia Art and Education Center at 2021 Agnes Street.

Screenshot 2025-10-27 132453.png

The center holds about 60 people comfortably. So, those who would like to attend are asked to RSVP. To RSVP, click here or call 361-739-1964.

The 27-minute long documentary traces the Molina community's roots back to the 1940s and includes old photos, videos, and firsthand memories that many in the westside neighborhood have said have been forgotten.

Documentary 'Molina: Hardships, Traditions and Resilience' preserves West Side neighborhood history

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

-