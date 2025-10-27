Second showing of the Molina Documentary to be featured on Wednesday

A second showing of the Molina Documentary has been scheduled for Wednesday.

"Molina: Hardships, Traditions, and Resilience premiered on Wednesday, Oct. 22 at West Oso High School.

Due to popular demand, a second showing has been scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 6 pm at the Antonio E. Garcia Art and Education Center at 2021 Agnes Street.

The center holds about 60 people comfortably. So, those who would like to attend are asked to RSVP. To RSVP, click here or call 361-739-1964.

The 27-minute long documentary traces the Molina community's roots back to the 1940s and includes old photos, videos, and firsthand memories that many in the westside neighborhood have said have been forgotten.

