School supplies, haircuts and more at the Boys and Girls Club's Back to School Bash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of families filled the parking lot of the Boys and Girls Club on Greenwood Drive for the organization's third annual back-to-school bash.

Everything a student needs to start the new school year strong was available for free. Clear backpacks, pencils, crayons, and school supplies filled tables inside. Free physicals and haircuts were also available for kids.

Dr. Ralph Silva of the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend said the event was designed to support the entire community.

"This is an event where we provide resources for the parents, for the youth in our community. We provide back to school supplies, we have haircuts for the students, we have health screenings for the students, and it's all at no cost for the parents," Silva said.

Community partners like Delmar College and AEP Texas joined the effort, helping families prepare for the 2026-2027 school year.

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