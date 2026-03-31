San Antonio man arrested after police pursuit on Corpus Christi's Westside

A San Antonio man is facing multiple charges after leading Nueces County deputies on a vehicle pursuit through Corpus Christi's Westside that ended in a crash and prompted a temporary school lockdown, according to a Facebook post from Nueces County Constables - Precinct 5.

Shortly before noon, Nueces County Constable Precinct 5 deputies attempted to make a traffic stop near the intersection of Morgan and Baldwin streets on the Westside. The driver of a white Dodge Durango failed to pull over and evaded deputies.

After a short pursuit, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed at the intersection of Reyna and Espinosa streets. Deputies took the driver, identified as Jose Luis Torres of San Antonio, into custody.

A nearby school was temporarily placed on lockdown until the incident was resolved. Authorities stated there was no danger to the school or students at any time.

Torres was transported to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries and medically cleared.

Torres is charged with felony evading, fleeing, and failure to identify to police. He also had two outstanding warrants, including a parole violation warrant for dangerous drugs and a Nueces County warrant for dangerous drugs. He will be booked into the county jail.

Corpus Christi Police, U.S. Border Patrol, and other agencies assisted in the apprehension.

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