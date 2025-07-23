Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Plea deal sends woman to prison for 2023 murder

Nueces County Jail
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jessica Garza has taken a plea deal to a 2023 murder charge on Wednesday. She was sentenced to a 20-year prison term. Garza also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Garza had been arrested in October of 2023 for the murder of a 42-year-old man on the 600 block of 25th Street. Police said on October 8, 2023, that an altercation between two groups of people led to the murder. Two men, a 20-year-old and 42-year-old Johnathan Diaz, were found with gunshot wounds when CCPD arrived. Both were sent to the hospital. Diaz was later pronounced dead at the hospital; the 20-year-old had non-life-threatening injuries.

25th street homicide

“Initial investigation found that numerous subjects were involved in a physical altercation. At some point during the physical altercation, the victims were shot. This is not a random act of violence as the parties were known to each other, “ stated Senior Officer Jennifer Collier in a blotter post.

