CCPD: Homicide detectives investigating city's latest fatal shooting on 25th St.

Roy Hinojosa/KRIS 6 News
25th street homicide
Posted at 4:18 PM, Oct 08, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — An altercation between two groups of people led to a fatal shooting on the 600 block of 25th Street Sunday around 3:28 a.m., and police say one man is dead, and another man remains in a local hospital after being shot.

Corpus Christi police officers were dispatched to 25th St. and Ruth St. in reference to an unknown nature, but the call was quickly upgraded to a shooting with injuries as officers were en route.

Upon arrival, officers located two men with gunshot wounds, and began providing medical aid.

EMS arrived and transported a 42-year-old male to a local hospital but unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries. A 20-year-old male victim was also transported to a local hospital by medics with life non-life-threatening injuries.

“Initial investigation found that numerous subjects were involved in a physical altercation. At some point during the physical altercation the victims were shot. This is not a random act of violence as the parties were known to each other, “ stated Senior Officer Jennifer Collier in a blotter post.

Police say no arrests have been made at this point, but detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division and the SWAT team are actively investigating this incident.


    




    
    
    
